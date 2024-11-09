Wind fuels firefighters’ battle with brush fires on the North Shore

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The sight and smell of smoke continue to impact several North Shore communities as brush fires persist.

On Saturday, firefighters in Middleton were preoccupied by a blaze that began Friday night near the power lines by Middleton Pond.

The fire had started around Swan Pond in North Reading but had spread quickly to Middleton because of strong wind gusts and dry conditions, according to Middleton fire chief Douglas LeColst.

“Today is a red flag day, yesterday was a red flag day, so that doesn’t help, but we’ve just got to deal with it,” said LeColst.

The wind was also acting as an adversary to firefighters who were called to another brush fire in North Andover.

“It started on the opposite side of the road. With the wind gusts, it came across the road, and it ended up affecting two houses,” explained

North Andover Deputy Fire Chief Graham Rowe.

He said the siding on those two homes melted because of the flames.

However, the homes are still livable, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group