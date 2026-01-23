New operator swoops in at last minute to save Boston’s Time Out Market

BOSTON — Time Out Market in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood won’t be closing its doors after all.

Samuels & Associates, a prominent Boston-based real estate developer, announced an agreement on Thursday to assume operations of the food hall, one day before it was set to close.

“Time Out Market is an important neighborhood amenity and an essential part of what makes Fenway work. It serves residents, students, and employees at the Colleges of the Fenway, the Longwood Medical area workforce, and the many people who work in Fenway’s offices and businesses, while also helping balance the activity generated by sports, music, and entertainment venues nearby,” Samuels & Associates CEO Steve Samuels said in a statement.

The decision maintains continuity for more than a dozen Boston restaurateurs who call the market home.

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement that supports continued operations and allows us to work collaboratively with the existing restaurateurs to build on what they have successfully established,” Samuels added.

There had been a strong groundswell of community support to keep Boston’s first major food hall open.

“Every great city needs great food halls, and Time Out Market in Fenway has been a needed gathering space and economic hub showcasing our local culinary talent to residents, coworkers, and visitors from around the world,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the swift leadership from Steve Samuels and our Fenway community to ensure this will continue to be a bright spot in Boston’s food scene and the Fenway neighborhood.”

Though Time Out will no longer be involved in operations, the Time Out Market name will be maintained under a license agreement.

Located at 401 Park Drive, the 27,000-square-foot space first opened in June 2019.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group