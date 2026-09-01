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Lindsay Clancy trial: Verdict watch resumes as jury deliberations enter 4th day

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors are set to resume deliberations Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children in January 2023.

The jury of nine women and three men has deliberated in Plymouth Superior Court since receiving the case after closing arguments on Thursday, spending about 17½ hours discussing it over three days.

Why the Lindsay Clancy jury deliberations may be taking time and what it could mean

Jurors are weighing whether Clancy is criminally responsible for her actions in the deaths of her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.

They are considering multiple verdict options, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, and not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

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So far, jurors have submitted just one question to the court. On Friday, they asked to see the knife recovered from Clancy’s bedroom and two pill bottles that were entered into evidence during the trial.

Clancy’s lead defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, expressed confidence in the jury as deliberations continued.

“I am confident in the jury that they’re doing a great job of working on the case. They have been dedicated throughout the entire trial,” Reddington said outside court Monday.

When asked how long he expects the jury’s deliberations to continue, Reddington said he could not predict when a verdict might be reached.

“I have had them out for a week; I have had them out for an hour. I do not know,” he said.

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Prosecutors have argued that although Clancy struggled with mental health challenges, she understood what she was doing and carried out the killings in a deliberate and methodical manner.

The defense has maintained that Clancy was suffering from severe mental illness and should be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

If convicted, Clancy would face prison time. If jurors find her not criminally responsible, she would be committed to a state psychiatric hospital instead.

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