Ex-Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins agrees to public reprimand

BOSTON — Former United States Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins has officially accepted a reprimand from state bar regulators following an investigation into ethics violations.

According to Reuters, Rollins admitted to improperly sharing information with a Boston Herald reporter regarding a potential investigation into the acting Suffolk County District Attorney.

The Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers recommended the reprimand back in June.

Rollins resigned more than two years ago after two separate reports alleged she had committed multiple ethics breaches during her time in office.

Before becoming U.S. Attorney, Rollins served as Suffolk County District Attorney from January 2019 through January 2022.

Federal investigators found that she attempted to derail the re-election of her successor, Kevin Hayden, by using her influence and resources as U.S. attorney.

Rollins’ license to practice law in the Bay State was suspended in 2024 for non-payment of registration fees.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group