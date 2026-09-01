Cyclist dies after crash with pickup truck in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A 30-year-old cyclist is dead after a crash in Lynn on Monday night.

According to the Essex County District Attorney, around 9:30 p.m., a 2025 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck and bicycle collided at the intersection of Broad Street and Silsbee Street in Lynn.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is being investigated by the Lynn Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and MSP Crime Scene Services Section.

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The victim’s identification will not be released pending family notification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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