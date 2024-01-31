‘Tropical design’: New Margaritaville Resort slated to open on Cape Cod this summer

HYANNIS, Mass. — Jimmy Buffett would be so proud.

A new Margaritaville Resort is slated to open on Cape Cod this summer, at the current location of the Cape Codder Resort & Spa on Iyannough Road in Hyannis, according to the global lifestyle brand Margaritaville.

The property, which will undergo a $30 million renovation, will be the brand’s first lodging location in New England, according to Plymouth-based Linchris, which will manage the property.

Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod “will feature 272 rooms and thoughtful features and amenities for visitors of all ages,” the company said in a statement.

“Concepted by interior design agency, The McBride Company, the resort’s design will seamlessly blend Margaritaville’s casual luxury with the natural aesthetic of Hyannis & the beauty of the Cape Cod National Seashore,” the statement said.

Margaritaville officials praised Cape Cod as the “perfect” location for its new resort.

“Cape Cod is a place with so much history, charm, and personality – it’s the perfect location for our first New England lodging destination,” Rick Cunningham, senior vice president of development at Margaritaville, said in a statement. “Our resorts bring together thoughtful amenities and tropical design elements that provide guests with reimagined travel experiences and Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod promises the same.”

The resort will feature an indoor water park, outdoor pool, spa, various entertainment options, and Margaritaville-inspired restaurants and bars including LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, company officials said in their statement.

“The refreshed resort will be firmly rooted in the Margaritaville state of mind, while giving guests an entirely fresh and elevated experience that is quintessentially Cape Cod,” the statement said.

Bob Anderson, president of Linchris, said in a statement that the new resort “will bring an incredible resort experience” to Cape Cod.

“We are extremely excited to share this iconic brand with one of the premier vacation destinations in the United States,” said Anderson. “With the property’s opening, we invite visitors to enjoy all the Cape has always had to offer with a twist. Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod will bring an incredible resort experience, a new destination within a destination.”

Hyannis is renowned for its picturesque harbor, vibrant waterfront, and rich maritime history, company officials said. The coastal town “offers a blend of scenic beauty and a bustling atmosphere, drawing visitors with its beaches and cultural attractions.”

