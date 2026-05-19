Weather Alert: Hot and humid

WEATHER ALERT FOR HEAT & HUMIDITY

A Heat Advisory will start today and lingers through tomorrow for “feels like” temperatures in the mid 90s.

Record highs are expected Tuesday with mid 90s on the way in Boston and lower 90s in Worcester. Most of the day will be sunny in Southern New England, but late afternoon clouds will puff up in a few communities with a brief isolated thunderstorm 4-8 PM. Locally heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail, and lightning will be concerns with those few storms.

Overnight temperatures in the 70s will keep things warm and sticky overnight. Wednesday should reach the lower 90s with increasing afternoon clouds and a few scattered thunderstorms and showers along a cold front during the second half of the day.

COOLER END TO THE WEEK

Seasonable 60s will return for the rest of the week. A comfy mix of sun and clouds will take you through Thursday and Friday.

It looks like we’ll be on the threshold of showers over the weekend. It’s a close call whether they hold off to our south and west or make it in. Right now the forecast favors a dry and mostly cloudy day Saturday, the slight chance of showers Sunday (especially in western MA), and a better chance for rain Memorial Day. There’s plenty of room for things to shift, so be sure to check back.

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