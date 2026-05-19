Why you may see a low-flying helicopter in Boston this week

BOSTON — If you live or work in Boston, don’t be alarmed if you see a low-flying helicopter buzzing around this week.

The Boston Police Department says a helicopter will conduct routine electrical power line inspections between Hyde Park and Logan Airport beginning Tuesday and continuing through the week.

The helicopter will operate between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., flying at about 125 to 150 feet above the ground, according to police.

Police also noted that the helicopter will stop momentarily at each tower and make two passes along the route, on opposite sides of the line, to ensure a thorough inspection.

"This is a planned, authorized utility inspection operation. There is no cause for concern," the department said in a community alert.

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