3 Cape Cod resorts undergoing $40M renovation ahead of summer season

SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass. — Three popular resorts on Cape Cod are undergoing a $40 million facelift ahead of the busy summer season.

EOS Hospitality, which acquired Red Jacket Resorts in 2021, is overseeing a “property-wide reinvention” of three of its five mid-Cape properties in South Yarmouth: Red Jacket Beach Resort, Riviera Beach Resort, and Blue Water Resort.

Renovations include 397 newly designed standard guestrooms, family suites, and vacation cottages, seven updated food and beverage outlets, lobby spaces, and meeting rooms, as well as refreshed pool experiences and beachfront amenities.

“Since acquiring Red Jacket Resorts nearly three years ago, we continue to see so much interest in Cape Cape with new direct flights, extended seasons, and new inventory across the region,” Nicholas Farina, Vice President of Operations at EOS Hospitality, said in a news release. “As we look to the 2024 season, we are seeing more demand than ever which is why we are readily investing $40 million into this renovation.”

At Red Jacket Beach Resort, visitors will enjoy a “complete refresh” to its 163 rooms as well as the addition of family-friendly suites featuring a King bed and full-sized bunks, each with their private nook.

At Riviera Beach Resort, all 125 rooms will undergo a “full transformation” with guests now able to book the standout “Family Suite” that sleeps up to eight and boasts four queen beds and a dining area.

At Blue Water Resort, a redesign of the 109 rooms is underway which will include the two bed-two bunk suite sleeping up to eight. Blue Water Resort also offers dog-friendly rooms ideal for two to four guests.

“When developing the plans for the reinvention, we conducted extensive research on what families are seeking in their travel accommodations, while also listening to our guests who visit us year after year and believe the product we’ve created is something generations to come will enjoy,” Farina added.

In addition to the renovation project, all five properties have launched new branding and websites, featuring 24 percent off booking for select dates and 20 percent off all season.

Red Jackets Resorts has been a must-visit for travelers for generations since opening the eponymous hotel in the 1960s.

EOS Hospitality is one of the largest operators of independent hotels in New England.

