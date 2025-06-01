New Boston late-night food truck program to launch this summer

BOSTON — This week, food truck owners have the chance to take part in the city’s new late-night food truck program.

Mayor Michelle Wu says it’s going to provide food trucks the opportunity to utilize public sites designated for late-night service.

“My very first efforts in city government working under Mayor Menino focused on improving the restaurant permitting process and launching food trucks in Boston,” said Mayor Wu. “Fifteen years later, I’m excited to continue creating opportunities for our food businesses and to make our city vibrant, welcoming, and fun. I encourage interested food truck operators to register for the lottery for a chance to operate at a late-night location this summer and fall.”

The seven sites are located near hospitals, universities, and nightlife districts.

In order to take part, food truck owners must participate in an online lottery, which is happening on Friday, June 6, at 4 PM, and owners must sign up for the lottery before Wednesday.

The Office of Nightlife Economy will announce the list of locations and food truck operators after the lottery in June.

The Late Night Food Truck season will take place throughout this summer and end in the Fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

