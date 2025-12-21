New Jersey police chief indicted on kidnapping, assault charges at Boston hotel

BOSTON — A New Jersey police chief has been charged with kidnapping and multiple assault charges following a September incident at a hotel in Boston’s Back Bay, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Totowa Police Chief Carmen Veneziano was indicted on Thursday for one count of kidnapping and three counts of domestic assault and battery.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, it’s alleged that Veneziano confined a woman in a Back Bay hotel room on the morning of September 14 and assaulted her.

Veneziano was detained on Friday without incident, waiving extradition proceedings, and will be transferred for a hearing in Massachusetts.

Totowa Mayor John Coiro announced on the town’s Facebook page that Veneziano would be suspended "without pay until the legal process is concluded."

Additionally, Coiro will also be appointing a new interim police chief.

Veneziano is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

