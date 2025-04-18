New Hampshire woman ejected, killed in crash on Mass. highway, state police say

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — A New Hampshire woman was ejected from her vehicle and killed in a crash on a Massachusetts highway early Friday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Exit 5 in Sturbridge just before 3:45 a.m. found a car that had spun 180 degrees in the middle travel lane, according to Massachusetts State Police.

"The body of the deceased operator was not in the passenger cabin," state police said in a statement.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Beth Wittenberg, of Rochester, New Hampshire.

The highway was closed for about three hours after the crash, backing up traffic for miles.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

