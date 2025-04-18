Serious crash on I-84 in Sturbridge brings morning traffic to a halt

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — A serious crash on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge brought Friday morning traffic to a halt.

The crash shut down the westbound side of the highway at Exit 5.

State troopers were forced to divert traffic at Exit 6A/B, according to MassDOT.

Video from the scene showed at least one wrecked vehicle lodged up against the guardrail.

Sturbridge crash

Traffic was backed up for miles leading up to the crash.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the wreck.

An investigation is ongoing.

Closure expected to remain in place during morning commute. I-84 WB traffic is being diverted via exit 6A/B. https://t.co/jxejbno1P1 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 18, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group