One person dead following motorcycle crash in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — A motorcyclist has died following a late-night crash in Uxbridge, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The crash occurred just before 11 PM on Friday, when the Uxbridge Police Department and State Police Troopers were dispatched to Route 146 in Uxbridge to reports of a crash.

First responders found the victim, the operator of the motorcycle, and pronounced them dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained no injuries.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of kin.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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