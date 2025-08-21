New Hampshire mother shot husband, 2 kids to death before turning gun on herself, AG says

MADBURY, Mass. — Autopsy results released by investigators in New Hampshire revealed new details on a murder-suicide in a small town that left a mother, a father, and their two young children dead earlier this week.

Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Madbury Police Chief Joseph McGann announced Thursday that autopsies had been completed on 48-year-old Ryan Long, 34-year-old Emily Long, 8-year-old Parker Long, and 6-year-old Ryan Long.

0 of 9 Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide Madbury murder-suicide

Associate Chief Medical Examiner Abigail Alexander determined that both children were shot in the head, ruling their deaths homicides, officials said. Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval determined Ryan Long died from multiple gunshots and that Emily Long died by suicide from a single gunshot wound to the head.

“It appears that in the early morning hours of Monday, August 18, 2025, Ms. Long took a handgun from the home and caused the deaths of Ryan Long and her two children, Parker and Ryan, and then took her own life immediately thereafter,” Formella’s office said in a statement.

The Long family was found shot to death inside their home on Moharimet Drive in Madbury shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Formella’s office said.

A third child, a toddler, was found alive in the home and suffered no physical injuries.

Madbury, located in Strafford County, is home to fewer than 2,000 people, according to a recent census.

The AG’s office added, “While investigators are becoming aware of various concerns/issues ongoing in the household at the time of the event in question, people should avoid speculating that this event was caused by a single reason or stressor.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group