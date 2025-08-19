AG: 2 adults, 2 children found dead in murder-suicide at New Hampshire home

MADBURY, NH — Two adults and two children are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Madbury, New Hampshire.

According to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, around 8:21 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a home on Moharimet Drive following a 911 call.

The caller reported that several people were dead.

Upon arrival, troopers found the 911 caller and made entry into the home.

Troopers found four family members, two adults and two children, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities haven’t been made public.

A third child, a toddler, was found alive and unharmed.

“At this time, detectives are investigating this event as a potential murder-suicide‚” Formella’s office said in a news release.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place throughout the day on Wednesday.

There is no known threat to the public, authorities noted.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

