Authorities identify family members found dead in murder-suicide at New Hampshire home

Authorities in New Hampshire are identifying the four family members who were found dead in their home in an apparent murder-suicide in Madbury.

According to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, around 8:21 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a home on Moharimet Drive following a 911 call.

The caller reported that several people were dead.

Upon arrival, troopers found four family members dead inside the home.

The family has been identified as Emily Long, 34, Ryan Long, 48, son, Parker Long, 8, and daughter Ryan Long 6.

A third child, a toddler, was found alive and suffered no physical injuries.

“At this time, detectives are investigating this event as a potential murder-suicide‚” Formella’s office said in a news release.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place throughout the day on Wednesday.

There is no known threat to the public, authorities noted.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group