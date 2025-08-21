AG reveals mother shot, killed husband and two children in Madbury murder-suicide

MADBURY, NH — According to Attorney General John M. Formella, a New Hampshire mother shot and killed her husband and two children before killing herself.

On Monday night, August 18, New Hampshire State Troopers responded to a Moharimet Drive residence following a 911 call reporting that multiple people were dead.

Inside, troopers found the bodies of Ryan Long (48), Emily Long (34), and their children, Parker Long (8), and Ryan Long (6).

A third child, a toddler, was found alive and suffered no physical injuries.

Attorney General Formella announced the completed autopsy of the Long family. Authorities believe that early Monday morning, Emily Long had taken a handgun from the home, which she used to shoot her two children. Then, Long shot her husband multiple times before shooting herself.

Authorities said that they are becoming aware of numerous concerns and issues from the household at the time of the event, and are asking the public to avoid speculating that this event was caused by a single reason or stressor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

