New Hampshire man released from jail crashed Acura on I-93, hid in grassy area, state police say

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire man released on bail from a Manchester jail crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 93, then hid in nearby grass to evade authorities, state police said Thursday.

Reynaldo Tirado, 31, of Nashua, is facing numerous charges after Wednesday’s crash.

He is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, conduct after an accident resulting in personal injury, receiving stolen property, disobeying a police officer, driving under the influence, unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension, and breach of bail, state police said.

Tirado was held at the Rockingham County House of Corrections. He was arraigned earlier Thursday in Derry District Court.

At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, State Police dispatch received a report of a crash on I-93 southbound, at the Exit 5 off-ramp in Londonderry.

Trooper Matthew Howe responded to the crash site.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a silver 2012 Acura ZDX, later identified as Tirado, had crashed into a white 2024 Honda Pilot and ran away from the scene, state police said.

Tirado “attempted to hide in the grass near the crash site before being spotted by” troopers, state police said.

Once troopers found him, Tirado tried to give the troopers a fake identity, state police said.

Troopers soon learned that Tirado had been released on bail from the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester just before the crash.

Both Tirado and the driver of the Honda were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by Londonderry Police and Fire and Manchester Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group