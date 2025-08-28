New Hampshire man charged with fourth OUI after hitting two cars in Boston

BOSTON — A New Hampshire man is facing his fourth OUI charge after he drove impaired and struck two vehicles in Boston.

Matthew Moitoza, 36, of Rye, has been charged with the following:

operating under the influence of drugs (4th offense)

two counts of leaving the scene of an accident

one count of driving to endanger

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, August 25, when officers recieved a radio call for a car accident that involved an intoxicated person at 809 Saratoga Street in East Boston.

Officers were informed that a gray Lexus SUV with a New Hampshire license plate had struck a tree and a parked car. The SUV then fled the scene towards Orient Heights, hitting a second parked car in the area of Bennington and Saratoga streets.

Firefighters who were at the scene saw the Lexus in traffic when one of them saw the driver, later identified as Moitoza, inhaling a substance out of an aerosol can. When firefighters tried speaking with Moitoza, he tried to drive away, but the firefighters punctured holes in his tires and pulled him out of the vehicle.

Witnesses say they saw Moitoza driving the wrong way on Wordsworth Street, striking a parked Toyota truck and also striking a “no stopping” sign, knocking over a tree, and damaging a residential metal fence. Witnesses then said Moitoza rear-ended a Jeep Gladiator on Saratoga Street.

Moitoza’s vehicle was equipped with an ignition interlock device (IID), a breathalyzer that prevents the engine from starting if alcohol is detected on the driver’s breath.

Officers searched his car and found two cans of Klear Concepts Duster in Moitoza’s car, one empty and one full. While being processed for booking, officers noted that Moitoza appeared animated, was shaking, sweating profusely, speaking rapidly, and was confused about what had happened.

“This was a wild, and wildly dangerous, incident on busy East Boston streets at one of the busiest traffic times of the day. I’m thankful for the 911 calls from witnesses and the quick action by Boston firefighters to immobilize this defendant before he or anyone else got hurt,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

On Tuesday, while being charged in East Boston Municipal Court, Judge Debra DelVecchio declared Moitoza dangerous and ordered him into the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center (MASAC) for treatment.

Moitoza is scheduled back in court on September 2 for a status hearing.

