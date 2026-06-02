Fire truck involved in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A crash involving a firetruck is under investigation in West Bridgewater.

The crash occurred overnight on the southbound side of the Route 24.

Video from the scene shows the firetruck with significant rear-end damage and another vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

According to MassDOT, the crash initially blocked two lanes of traffic. As of early morning, Mass 511 reported that one lane remains closed.

Boston 25 News has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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