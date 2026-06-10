Man with active warrants who allegedly fled from police in Norfolk County taken into custody

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A man with several active warrants and an extensive criminal history was located and taken into custody in Franklin, according to police.

According to officials, the incident began just before 9 a.m. when an officer attempted to stop a blue Ford Ranger on Pulaski Boulevard.

Authorities say the vehicle, operated by Dominick Revell, 54, of Franklin, refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit into neighboring Franklin, where local officers joined the chase, according to police.

During the pursuit, officers deployed stop sticks on Grove Street in Franklin, successfully flattening the truck’s passenger-side tires.

Despite the damage, police say the driver continued through town, at one point coming within sight of the Medway line.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Pond Street in Franklin after reportedly striking several mailboxes along the way.

Police say Revell then got out of the vehicle and ran, jumping over a fence, swimming across a small river, and disappearing into a wooded area.

Revell was located this afternoon, according to police, and taken into custody with the help of Bellingham police.

“The Franklin Police Department would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance and cooperation in bringing this incident to a safe resolution,” authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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