New England’s Unsolved: The Hunt for Anthony Chester

BOSTON — At 9 p.m. on May 30th, 2022, just as a Memorial Day barbecue on Roxbury’s Beauford Lane was winding down, violence erupted.

This call went into Boston 911:

“My cousin just got into it with a random guy that showed up. And now my cousin just passed out in the street. He’s bleeding!”

39-year-old Earnest Sims was rushed to the hospital with serious stab wounds. He did not survive.

Earnest Sims’ mother, Stephanie, remembers seeing her lifeless son in the hospital. “They took us in the room, and my son was laying there. He was gone,” Stephanie Sims said. “I didn’t even let him know I was (there). Mommy’s here with you. I love you. You know, fight. I couldn’t say none of that. He was gone when I got there.”

There is a murder warrant out for Anthony Chester. At the time of Earnest’s death, Chester was 31 years old.

Earnest’s parents tell me their son and Anthony Chester did not know each other. They say Earnest lost his life over a scooter that was parked in front of his grandmother’s house.

They tell me Earnest approached a stranger they believe was trying to steal a scooter belonging to a family friend at the barbecue party.

“Ernest probably stepped in and asked him to leave. ‘The bike is not yours, just leave, man. You know, don’t come over here disrespecting my grandmother’s house, leave.’ And from there, I don’t know,” Stephanie Sims said.

“He’s dead for what? A scooter? He’s dead for nothing,” said Earnest Atchison, Earnest’s father.

Earnest Atchison believes his son was killed simply for standing up to protect the scooter. He says he wishes his son never got involved.

“Your good intentions is in the heart, but you gotta be very careful. These streets are dangerous. There’s a lot of people out here, they just don’t care,” Atchison said.

Neighborhood surveillance cameras captured some of the deadly struggle. Eventually, Boston Police narrowed their search for a suspect on Anthony Chester.

More than three years later, somewhere, Anthony Chester is still on the streets.

Earnest’s family wants someone held accountable. “The world’s going on, but (there’s) no justice for my son,” Earnest Atchison said.

Earnest Sims is remembered as a quiet, hardworking guy who never bothered anyone.

He leaves behind a daughter and grieving parents. After three years, they want Anthony Chester in custody.

“The more you run, the more you hide, it’s going to make it worse on you. I want justice for my son, because he didn’t have to take my son from me,” Stephanie Sims said.

“Was it really worth killing somebody over a scooter? Was it really worth it? Now he’s warning for murder,” Earnest Atchison said.

If you have information on the murder of Earnest Sims or know where to find Anthony Chester, reach out to Boston Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS. (1-800-494-8477)

Or Text “TIP” to “CRIME” (27463) on your mobile device.

You can remain anonymous.

