New England’s Unsolved: The 2015 Murder of Boston’s Grisel Sanchez

Ten years after a Grisel Sanchez, a 31-year-old mother of three was shot to death in Boston’s Puddingstone Park, her family is still seeking justice.

“My life is upside down all the time. You wonder, why? Why her? What happened? Just never have any answers,” Grisel’s sister, Angelica Rivera told me.

At about 10:30PM, Tuesday night, July 28,2015, tiny Puddingstone Park at Blue Hill Avenue and Seaver Street, erupted into violence.

Grisel Sanchez was shot and killed as she walked through the park with two other women, on their way to pick up cigarettes.

The shocking murder took place just a few blocks away from Washington Street where Grisel grew up.

“Everybody knew her as Chi Chi. Nobody really knew her as Grisel. It was Chi Chi,” Marlene Mena, another sister, remembered. “We called her the mayor of Washington Street, just because everyone knew her.”

Angelica and Marlene, both tell me, shortly before Grisel was shot, two neighborhood women stopped by, asking if Grisel would join them on a quick walk to a corner store.

Grisel was shot to death within sight of that store, the other two women were not hurt.

Ten years later, some believe Grisel was a victim of random street violence.

But her family wonders if Grisel was somehow targeted.

After all this time, they want someone to speak up.

“Ten years is a long time. Whoever did it has been free for 10 years while my sister has been buried,” Marlene Mena said.

“All we need is answers. All we want is justice. We just want to know what happened and why,” Angelica Rivera added.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden tells me no one has forgotten what happened to Grisel Sanchez.

He is urging anyone with information to speak up.

“Tragic then and tragic now a decade later,” DA Hayden said. “Every homicide is tragic, but frankly, some hit closer to home. And when someone is innocent at this, as innocent as this, who’s loved for and cared by her community, loses her life to senseless violence. We need to continue to do everything we can to solve that.”

IF you have any information about the murder of Grisel Sanchez in 2015, you are urged to contact Boston Police Crimestoppers at 1.800.494.TIPS.

You can also text the word TIP to CRIME to submit your information.

You do not have to give anyone your name.

