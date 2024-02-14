New England Revolution unveils new Boston Tea Party jersey

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Revolution have unveiled their new jerseys for the 2024 MLS season.

The new ‘Boston Tea Party’ jersey commemorates the recent 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party in December 1773.

The shirt design is highlighted by red and white vertical waves on the jersey’s front, which represent the ripples in the Boston Harbor made when 45 tons of tea were emptied into the water.

“The event proved to be one of the main harbingers of the American Revolution, foreshadowing the ripple effect the Boston Tea Party would have throughout the colonies in sparking the American’s victorious fight for independence,” The Revs said in a release.

The jocktag on the bottom-left corner of the jersey features the letter ‘R’ from the Revolution crest in a font inspired by the East India Trading Company lettering that adorned the tea crates dumped into Boston Harbor in 1773.

“On the back of the neck, the Heritage Tree icon pays homage to the flag of New England, which is waved proudly by club supporters during home matches, a release said. The icon includes the number 96, a subtle nod to the club’s inaugural season.

The Revs will take the field in their new jerseys in a pre-season matchup against the Philadelphia Union at 1 p.m. today.

The authentic tea party jerseys are available now in the Gillette Stadium Pro Shop and MLSstore.com.

The 2024 MLS Regular Season begins on Wednesday, February 21. The Revolution will visit the CA Independiente in Panama for Round One of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

For the full season schedule, visit the link here.

