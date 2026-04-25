Trains between Boston and Kingston cancelled after large debris falls on Rhode Island tracks

CRANSTON, R.I. — Amtrak services between Boston and Kingston are being cancelled after a large steel beam fell onto the tracks in Cranston, Rhode Island

According to Boston 25 News’ sister station WPRI, steel and concrete had collapsed onto the train tracks running through Cranston Route 10 North to Interstate 95 North.

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Initially, Amtrak released a social media post stating that riders “may experience lengthy delays” after the incident. However, multiple services from Boston, Kingston, and New York have been cancelled

Travel Update: Due to ongoing delays resulting from an ongoing signal outage, Acela 2168 is canceled between Kingston (KIN) and Boston (BOS). Amtrak personnel will be present to assist all customers during this process. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) April 25, 2026

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” Amtrak wrote. “We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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