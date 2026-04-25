Man killed in motorcycle crash in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Swansea yesterday morning, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police were dispatched to a crash on Route 6 around 8:20 a.m. involving a blue Can AM Spyder Roadster and a dump truck.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 67-year-old Alan Scott of Somerset, was located with life threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival at a local hospital.

The operator of the dump truck was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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