New England Revolution off to best home start in club history

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution had a comeback victory against Philadelphia Union Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. The Revs allowed an own goal in the first half as Philadelphia took a 1-0 leading into the half. The Revolution made mistakes and were sloppy in times during the first half.

The second half was a different story. Luca Langoni scored a goal in the 61′ with a wonderful strike into the back of the net. The game was tied 1-1.

New England had life. They kept the pressure on their opponent. In the 87′ some geta passing in the Philadelphia box led to a Carles Gil goal and the Revs took the lead late, 2-1. It was the team captain’s third straight game with a goal.

The Revolution held on to win and improved to 6-0-0 at Gillette Stadium this season. This is their best home start in club history, which was previously 5-0-0.

“I love that. We cannot ignore it,” Head Coach Marko Mitrovic said about the home start. “It’s amazing writing history, but we will get there one day to think about that.”

“It’s a very competitive group we want to win. The past few games I’ve seen the winning mentality. It doesn’t matter if we are up a goal or down a goal,” Midfielder Brooklyn Raines said.

The Revolution haven’t lost a Major League Soccer match since March. They have climbed up to the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings after starting the season 0-2.

New England has a big rematch with Nashville SC on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. Nashville beat New England 4-1 in the opening match of the year back in February. Nashville is currently the top team in the east.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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