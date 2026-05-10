Carles Gil scores two late goals as Revolution extend unbeaten run to 7 with 2-1 victory over Union

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil had a goal and an assist in the second half to overcome an own goal by Will Sands and the New England Revolution upped their unbeaten streak to seven with a 2-1 victory over the reeling Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Sands’ own goal staked Philadelphia to a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute that held through halftime.

New England (7-3-1) tied it at a goal apiece in the 61st minute when Luca Langoni took a pass from Gil and scored for the second time this season. It was Langoni’s seventh netter in 49 career matches. Gil notched his fourth assist — giving him 86 in 204 career appearances.

Gil scored the winner unassisted in the 87th minute. It was his third goal this season and the 52nd of his career.

Matt Turner had one save for New England.

Andre Blake did not have a save for Philadelphia (1-8-3).

The Revs are 6-0-1 in their last seven regular-season matches under first-year coach Marko Mitrovic, while improving to 6-0-0 at home in the second of four straight matches at Gillette Stadium.

New England and Inter Miami are tied with 22 points, one behind front-running Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference.

The Union are off to the worst start in club history one year after winning the Supporters’ Shield and the Eastern Conference under Bradley Carnell.

Philadelphia had won six of the seven most recent matchups with the Revs.

The Union beat CF Montreal 2-1 on the road on April 11 for their lone victory. They were coming off a scoreless draw at home with Eastern Conference-leading Nashville SC.

Up next

Philadelphia: Visits Orlando City on Wednesday.

New England: Hosts Nashville SC on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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