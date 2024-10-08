New England is home to safest city in America, new report finds

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT — A new report has ranked the safest cities in the United States, and some of them are right here in New England.

WalletHub this week published its “2024′s Safest Cities in America” report. The report compares more than 180 cities across 41 key indicators of safety.

According to WalletHub, their data ranged from traffic fatalities and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population that is uninsured.

South Burlington, Vermont was named the safest city in America. Additionally, three other communities in New England were ranked among the top 10 safest cities, while five in total in our region landed inside the top 50.

The safest New England cities on the list ranked as follows:

1. South Burlington, VT

3. Warwick, RI

4. Burlington, VT

9. Portland, ME

15. Nashua, NH

To view the full report, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

