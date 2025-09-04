Local

New documents reveal Karen Read’s murder retrial cost Mass. taxpayers more than $1 million

By Ted Daniel, Boston 25 News and Boston 25 News Staff
New documents show the Commonwealth spent more than a million dollars in taxpayer money for the high-profile murder retrial of Karen Read.

According to records obtained by 25 Investigates on Wednesday, $1,429,626 was the total price tag for Read’s conviction of drunk driving.

$566,000 went to Special Prosecutor for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office Hank Brennan and his firm to prosecute the retrial.

The other $863,000 plus went to experts, investigative work, and other services.

Payments were made to multiple entities, including $599,735.45 to Aperture LLC, a forensic consultant that dealt with accident reconstruction for the case.

Hexordia, which was responsible for digital forensics, was paid nearly $45,000 for its services, the second-largest sum.

Other notable payments included $17,000 to court transcriber Christine Blankenship for transcribing Boston 25 News and other media interviews and segments involving subjects in the Read case.

Karen Read tells her story in exclusive one-on-one interview: ‘I’ve been framed’

At least one witness for the prosecution flew first class, while the Massachusetts State Police incurred other costs traveling to places like New York City, Vermont, and Texas to interview witnesses, according to the records.

Read’s highly publicized case drew national attention.

Prosecutors alleged that Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV, leaving him to die in a blizzard on the front lawn of fellow officer Brian Albert’s home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton following a night of drinking.

Her lawyers painted a picture of police misconduct and theorized that O’Keefe was killed by colleagues, followed by a vast cover-up.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter. She was convicted of drunken driving, however, for which she will face a year’s probation.

The 45-year-old Mansfield woman next faces a civil trial over a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed last year on behalf of O’Keefe’s family.

