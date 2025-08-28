New details on investigation into Boston school bus crash that claimed boy’s life to be released

BOSTON — Details on an independent review of the company contracted with Boston Public Schools to provide buses and drivers will be discussed on Thursday, months after a crash that claimed the life of 5-year-old Lens Arthur Joseph.

The review, led by attorney Natashia Tidwell, is expected to provide insights into the safety policies of Transdev, which manages about 750 drivers across the city.

Joseph, of Hyde Park, was hit and killed by a Boston school bus that had just dropped him off from school on April 28.

0 of 11 Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston Pedestrian struck by school bus in Boston

At 10 a.m., Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper are expected to present the findings of the review, which aimed to evaluate existing safety measures and propose recommendations.

The incident involving Joseph has led to a lawsuit filed by his family against Transdev and the bus driver, Jean Charles, citing emotional distress. It was revealed that Charles was operating the bus with an expired school bus certificate at the time of the accident.

Lens Arthur Joseph (Lens Arthur Joseph -- Family photo)

In response to the crash and the findings of the review, Boston city councilors Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn will hold a hearing this afternoon in Roxbury on the certification process for bus drivers.

The review and subsequent hearing highlight the city’s efforts to address and improve school bus safety following the tragic accident.

Further actions are anticipated as the findings are made public.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group