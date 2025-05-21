City councilors call for hearing, investigation into bus union Transdev after Hyde Park fatal crash

BOSTON — Boston City Council held a meeting at City Hall on Wednesday to call for a hearing into the hiring, certification and training process of Boston Public School bus drivers. This comes after 5-year-old Lens Arthur Joseph

“I do think individual people want to give answers but the message they are being told from above is stay quiet, don’t answer give this boiler plate type of answer and just ignore people,” City Councilor Erin Murphy told Boston 25 News.

City leaders are calling for a thorough investigation into Transdev, the company contracted with Boston Public Schools to provide buses and drivers. They are looking to evaluate safety protocols to ensure that bus drivers have the support and training that they need. Leaders are also calling for a review of the company’s hiring practices, saying they want to ensure that bus driver violations are caught and addressed immediately.

“As Transdev is the contractor that manages the bus drivers I think they are the ones that really need to be center of this conversation. They can either deny or accept the invitation. But I think that not showing up is in itself an answer,” City Councilor Enrique Pepen tells Boston 25 News.

City Councilor Edward Flynn says that throughout the school year they’ve encountered challenges with BPS transportation but did not disclose what those challenges were.

“I would love to see Transdev. I think they are the ones that manage our bus drivers, I’ve heard that they are the ones we should be asking the questions to. The bus drivers are doing their job, they are like no go to Transdev, so I want to make sure they are there,” Pepen tells Boston 25 News.

This hearing will now be referred to the committee.

“No I do not I don’t have confidence that the hearing order will be placed in the proper committee and as you know many of the hearing auditors that have filed this term just die in committee and certain councilors who are supported by the administration are encouraged not to hold hearings or not send the proper people, but I will continue the hearing isn’t the only way we can get answers, “Murphy tells Boston 25 News.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group