New data reveals ‘deadliest’ highway in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — There are motor vehicle fatalities reported on roads across Massachusetts every year but new data has revealed the “deadliest” highway in the Bay State.

Recent trends show that American drivers are performing worse than usual as traffic deaths on roads across the country have increased by more than 10% since 2021, according to the Car Insurance Comparison.

Data compiled by the website showed that the most dangerous highway in Massachusetts is Interstate 495, with an average of 9.5 fatalities per year along the 121.56-mile stretch of road.

The deadliest highways in the other New England states were named as follows:

Connecticut: I-95, 16.4 deaths per year

Maine: U.S. 1, 10 deaths per year

New Hampshire: I-93, 6 deaths per year

Rhode Island: I-95, 4 deaths per year

Vermont: U.S. 7, 5.3 deaths per year

Florida is home to the deadliest highway in America, with 108 motor vehicle deaths on U.S. 1 per year, data showed.

