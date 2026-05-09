Coyote spotted near Boston’s TD Garden

BOSTON — Phoenix’s NHL franchise has relocated to Utah but at least one coyote seemingly made the trip to TD Garden this year.

Video sent to Boston 25 Friday shows what appears to be a coyote running down Causeway Street, right outside the TD Garden.

Boston 25 News has asked state and city officials if they’re aware of this video and if there are any concerns.

Coyotes in the city are not unheard of, though they’re more often seen in and around parks.

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