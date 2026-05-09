Some local newborns made for some happy mothers a little ahead of Mother’s Day.

Beth Israel Lahey Health shared photos of some of their newborns at Special Care Nursery at Beverly Hospital in Beverly and the Birth Center at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport with Boston 25 News.

Happy Mother’s Day moms!

0 of 5 Local newborns make moms smile before Mother’s Day (Beth Israel Lahey Health) Local newborns make moms smile before Mother’s Day (Beth Israel Lahey Health) Local newborns make moms smile before Mother’s Day (Beth Israel Lahey Health) Local newborns make moms smile before Mother’s Day (Beth Israel Lahey Health) Local newborns make moms smile before Mother’s Day (Beth Israel Lahey Health)

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