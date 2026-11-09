Netflix drops trailer for ‘Trials of Karen Read’ docuseries. Here’s when it premieres

DEDHAM, Mass. — An accident, a deadly fight, or an elaborate cover-up? Streaming giant Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming Karen Read documentary series on Monday.

Netflix says “The Trials of Karen Read,” a three-part true-crime series, digs into the Mansfield woman’s two murder trials in 2024 and 2025, which sparked viral conspiracies.

“When Boston police officer John O’Keefe is found dead in a blizzard outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home, suspicion quickly falls on his girlfriend, Karen Read, who was one of the first to arrive on the scene. As details from that night emerge, other theories about what might have really happened that night come to light, dividing a small town and gripping the nation. Featuring exclusive interviews with those who were inside the house, along with O’Keefe’s family and friends, and trial jurors, the series examines the story from the initial investigation through the years of tense courtroom battles that followed,” a teaser that was posted along with the trailer reads.

The new series debuts on Monday, November Nov. 23. Multiple other projects involving Read are also in the works.

Read and her Los Angeles-based attorney, Alan Jackson, are reportedly gearing up to launch a weekly video podcast. Amazon has also greenlit a drama series about Read, starring Elizabeth Banks.

Read was acquitted of murder in her retrial last year in the January 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

Before the retrial, Jackson joined Read for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Boston 25 News, where she detailed every aspect of her criminal case.

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