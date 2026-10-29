Karen Read, Alan Jackson launching weekly video podcast series

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read and her Los Angeles-based attorney, Alan Jackson, are reportedly gearing up to launch a weekly video podcast.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Pave Studios’ “Read Between the Lines” podcast will debut on YouTube in early 2027.

Read and Jackson’s podcast will “take a fresh new look at the modern justice system from the eyes of a wrongly accused woman and her trial lawyer,” the report says.

The report also says the series will be available as an audio-only podcast and will look at “a new real-world case each week, including the death of Sandra Birchmore in Canton, Massachusetts, and national stories like Bryan Kohberger, who was sentenced in 2025 for killing four college students in Idaho.

0 of 8 Karen Read Trial Karen Read and attorney Alan Jackson look at the empty jury box while listening to Judge Cannone during Read's murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Trial Defense attorney Alan Jackson speaks as Karen Read listens during her retrial, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Matt Stone/AP) Karen Read murder trial Karen Read smiles after listening to her attorney Alan Jackson during her trial at Norfolk County Superior Court, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read speaks with her defense attorney, Alan Jackson, during her retrial in Norfolk Superior Court, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell, Pool) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Karen Read and Alan Jackson Alan Jackson

“They reconstruct what happened, examine how the case was investigated and prosecuted, and identify the details, decisions, and evidence that may have been overlooked or misunderstood,” Pave Studios told the entertainment news outlet.

The podcast announcement follows Amazon’s greenlight of a drama series about Read, starring Elizabeth Banks.

Read was acquitted of murder in her retrial last year in the January 2022 murder of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

Before the retrial, Jackson joined Read for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Boston 25 News, where she detailed every aspect of her criminal case.

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