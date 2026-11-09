Propane truck driver killed in crash that shut down Interstate 190 in Holden

HOLDEN, Mass. — A 46-year-old man has died after a propane truck crash on Interstate 190 in Holden on Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash at 8:30 p.m. near the 7-mile marker.

According to officers, a propane truck traveling in the left lane changed lanes and struck a sedan traveling in the right lane, causing both vehicles to crash into the highway median.

The propane truck stopped in a wooded area of the median.

Police identified the operator of the propane truck as a 46-year-old man. Officers said he sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

I-190 was completely blocked in both directions overnight.

All southbound traffic was diverted at Exit 9 and northbound traffic at Exit 4.

On Monday morning, fire personnel worked to empty the truck’s propane tank.

The right lane of the southbound side reopened to traffic at 5:30 a.m. The left southbound lane and all northbound lanes remained closed.

Drivers traveling through West Boylston and Holden are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

The crash is under investigation by the Worcester State Police Detective Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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