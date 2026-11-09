13-year-old cuts leg on school equipment in Lynn, taken to the hospital

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital after cutting their leg on school equipment.

According to the Lynn Fire Department, at around 10:30 a.m., authorities were dispatched for a report of middle school student who had a laceration to a lower extremity.

Companies arrived on scene in the nurse’s office, where school staff had already applied a tourniquet prior to arrival.

The child was conscious and alert when they were transported to a Boston Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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