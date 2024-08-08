NESN names new Bruins play-by-play voice following retirement of Jack Edwards

BOSTON — NESN on Thursday named a new play-by-play voice for Boston Bruins broadcasts, nearly four months after longtime announcer Jack Edwards said he was retiring from the booth.

Judd Sirott, who has spent the past seven seasons as the radio voice of the Bruins for 98.5 The Sports Hub, has been selected to join longtime analyst Andy Brickley in the NESN broadcast booth, the network and Bruins announced.

Sirott started calling hockey games in Boston after nine years as a studio host for the Chicago Blackhawks and six seasons with the Chicago Cubs as a radio play-by-play announcer and host at WGN-AM. Before that, he served as a correspondent for the MLB Network and called NHL games nationally for HDNet.

“We are excited to welcome Judd to NESN,” Sean McGrail, NESN’s CEO and President, said in a statement. “Judd’s passion for the Bruins and his extensive experience in broadcasting make him a perfect fit for our team. Only a handful of people have held this position throughout Bruins history, and we’re extremely excited for Judd’s debut on NESN this fall.”

Charlie Jacobs, CEO and Alternate Governor of the Boston Bruins, said Sirott was ultimately chosen as Edwards’ replacement following a nationwide search.

“Judd is an excellent broadcaster with a deep knowledge of our organization, the fanbase, and the market,” Jacobs said in a statement. “We conducted a nationwide search for the position with our partners at NESN, understanding how important it was to find the right person to be the voice of the Boston Bruins. We are confident Judd and Brick will make an excellent on-air tandem for our fans for years to come.”

Sirott said he’s honored and beyond grateful for this opportunity.

“This job is unrivaled around the National Hockey League: an Original Six team, in a spectacular hockey market,” Sirott said in a statement. “It’s my honor to be NESN’s new play-by-play announcer for the Boston Bruins. It will be a privilege to work with Andy Brickley and the NESN production crew, and I’m grateful to the Boston Bruins organization, NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and many others, for this opportunity.”

Brickley, a native of Melrose and a 14-year NHL veteran, is entering his 24th season with NESN. He believes viewers are going to love Sirott’s passion for hockey.

“NESN viewers are going to really enjoy Judd’s love of the game, his knowledge and passion for the Bruins, and his respect for the fans. Can’t wait to get going together,” Brickley said in a statement.

Edwards called the hire of Sirott a “seamless transition and a perfect fit.”

Congratulations to Judd Sirott, the new voice of the Boston Bruins on NESN.

A seamless transition and a perfect fit! A good man, a good friend, and a guy who has left his thumbprints on every rung of the ladder. I’m happy! So should be all the members of the Bruins Tribe. — Jack Edwards (@RealJackEdwards) August 8, 2024

In February, Edwards addressed speech issues that popped up during his broadcasts, alluding to the fact he may be “slowing down,” but said his voice was fine from a medical standpoint.

In announcing his retirement from the booth, Edwards said that he was “no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization, and NESN with the best they all deserve.”

Edwards had been calling games for NESN since 2005.

©2024 Cox Media Group