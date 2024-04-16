‘19-year-long joyride’: Jack Edwards, voice of the Boston Bruins, announces retirement

BOSTON — After nearly two decades, Boston Bruins Play-by-Play announcer Jack Edwards is hanging up the microphone following the season, according to team officials.

Edwards, a broadcaster on New England Sports Network (NESN) since 2005, has been behind the booth with Andy Brickley through the highs and lows of Bruins hockey, including a 2011 Stanley Cup Championship.

“In collaboration with Bruins and NESN leadership, I recently decided that the time has come for me to finish my shift as the voice of the Boston Bruins,” Edwards said in a statement. “I am no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization and NESN with the best they all deserve.”

In February, Edwards addressed speech issues that popped up during his broadcasts, alluding to the fact he may be “slowing down,” but said his voice was fine from a medical standpoint.

The announcement comes just days before the NHL’s 2024 postseason.

Edwards had a 45-year career in sports journalism and play-by-play calling, including stops with WCVB, WHDH, ABC, CBS, and ESPN.

Hockey is widely regarded as one of the most difficult sports to call due to the rapid pace of play, and Edwards’ unique phrasing and iconic style made him beloved across households and barrooms airing the Bruins games across the Commonwealth.

His style did not come without controversy, as his Bruins fandom often showed through on many of his broadcasts.

“I grew up a Bruins fan, and who had more fun than us over the last two decades?” Edwards said. “I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride. I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal, high above the ice.”

Edwards will continue calling games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season through NHL playoffs. The Bruins playoff schedule has yet to be announced.

CEO and Alternative Governor of the Boston Bruins expressed gratitude for Edwards passion and commitment over the last few decades.

“Jack’s voice has been the soundtrack for generations of Bruins fans that have experienced so many incredible moments. His presence has been felt around the globe and he will forever be a part of the Bruins legacy,” Jacobs said.

NESN CEO Sean McGrail echoed similar sentiments.

“Jack brought a distinctive and colorful personality to our broadcast that was unmistakably his own,” McGrail said. “I’d like to join everyone at NESN in thanking Jack for his contributions over the past 19 years.”

In addition to honoring his career tonight during the pregame ceremony, the Boston Bruins and NESN plan to further celebrate Jack Edwards and his impact during the 2024-25 regular season.

