One dead in Brockton house fire

BROCKTON, Mass. — One person has died after a house fire in Brockton overnight.

According to authorities, a little after midnight, firefighters received a report of a building fire on Glendale Avenue.

Companies arrived and found heavy fire engulfing the entirety of the second floor, including the hallway and bedrooms.

While extinguishing the fire, crews unfortunately found a victim who succumbed to their injuries.

Crews are still on scene and investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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