Needham police locate missing 12-year-old girl

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Needham on Monday night has been found, authorities announced Tuesday morning.

Police asked residents to review home surveillance video and to check their sheds, covered porches, and under any structures on their properties as officers searched for Averee Bishop.

In a Facebook post shortly before 9 p.m., Needham police announced that Bishop, a student at the Walker School, had disappeared.

In an update on Tuesday, the police department said she had been located.

There were no additional details immediately available.

⚠️ Please cancel the BOLO for Averee, she’s been located! Thank you all for the shares! ⚠️ The Needham Police... Posted by Needham Police Department on Tuesday, June 10, 2025

‼️ Please share ‼️ The Needham Police Department is actively looking for a 12 year old female from the Walker School,... Posted by Needham Police Department on Monday, June 9, 2025

