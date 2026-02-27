Nearly a dozen people evaluated following crash involving group home van on I-95 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Nearly a dozen people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving a group home van on I-95 North on Friday.

The van was involved in a crash with another vehicle around 9:20 a.m., according to the Attleboro Fire Department.

The group home van was carrying seven residents and four staff members at the time of the incident, fire officials say.

Although nobody was seriously injured, all eleven people inside were to nearby hospitals to be evaluated because the group home has a policy that dictates that everyone needs to be brought to a hospital if there is a crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.

The crash is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

