Nearly 80K power outages in Mass., ground stop at Logan Airport as wind, rain intensify

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a storm on Friday that’s bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts and downpours to Massachusetts.

There is a high wind warning in effect for parts of Berkshire, Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Norfolk, Bristol, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties until 3 p.m. Friday.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible in those areas.

At Boston’s Logan Airport, a gust of 65 mph was recorded, prompting a ground delay. According to FlightAware, there were 211 delays and 110 cancellations as of early Friday afternoon.

Winds causing delays in NYC & Philly now - these same delays or stops expected in #Boston midday. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/0KG66HNNDJ — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 19, 2025

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service warned.

As of 1 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s live outage tracker showed nearly 80,000 power outages across the state.

A wind advisory was also issued for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, and Norfolk counties until 1 a.m. Saturday.

The NWS warned of gusts up to 50 mph in those areas.

