National Grid says its ‘prepared’ as Massachusetts braces for strong storm, possible power outages

WALTHAM, Mass. — National Grid is preparing for an end-of-February storm that is expected to impact the region bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and possible coastal flooding.

The multi-hazardous system from Wednesday morning through Thursday will likely pound Massachusetts with strong winds, soaking rains and the possibility of small amounts of snow in some areas. Power outages will be possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Massachusetts from noon Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday due to the possibility of gusts up to 50 mph.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the NWS said in a statement.

A high wind warning has been issued for the Cape and Islands from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, due to the possibility of gusts of up to 65 mph, and in the Southeast and along the South Shore, where wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph

Strong wind gusts combined with saturated grounds have the potential to damage trees and knock down power wires, causing power outages in impacted locations, NWS said.

“National Grid is closely monitoring the weather forecast, and we have crews and personnel in place across Massachusetts ready to respond to any impacts this storm may bring,” said Tim Moore, Vice President of Electric Operations for New England. “If outages occur, our crews will be ready to restore the power systems as soon as it is safe to do so.”

After the storm moves out, wind chills in the teens and 20s will grip Massachusetts before temperatures rebound heading into the weekend.

