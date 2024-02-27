Waves of rain, whipping wind: Latest threats, timeline, maps as storm approaches Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — Enjoy the sun and pleasant temperatures while you can because big changes are on the way.

“A lot of changes in the next few days: rain, wind, and a temperature drop,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote Tuesday morning in a post on X.

Showers will move into Massachusetts Tuesday night, marking the start of a soggy stretch with downpours that will last through Wednesday, according to Spear.

STORM THREATS

Some communities in southeastern Massachusetts could see up to 4 inches of rain between Tuesday night and Wednesday night. One to 2 inches of rain is possible for points south of the Mass. Pike. A half-inch to an inch of rain is likely north of the Pike.

“Rainy and windy through the day tomorrow. You’re going to see waves of rain come through,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “It’s going to be pretty wet.”

In addition to heavy rain, there is a threat for strong wind gusts packing the potential to knock out power.

Rain and wind storm

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Massachusetts from noon Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday due to the possibility of gusts up to 50 mph.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the NWS said in a statement.

A high wind warning has been issued for western Massachusetts, where gusts could hit 60 mph.

Rain and wind storm

STORM TIMELINE

Showers will arrive between roughly 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Showers for the Wednesday morning commute

Showers and downpours throughout Wednesday afternoon

Downpours and gusts will peak Wednesday evening

Possible brief period of snow late Wednesday night

Sunshine will return Thursday

Here's the next storm to watch with plenty of wind & rain (and a tiny tail end snow). Timeline: Tuesday night - Wednesday night. @Boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/Bb8gDrNCtb — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 26, 2024

After the storm moves out, wind chills in the teens and 20s will grip Massachusetts before temperatures rebound heading into the weekend.

For the latest on this storm, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

