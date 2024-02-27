Unsettled weather moving in

WARMING UP TO START THE WEEK

Highs topped 50 Monday, with some towns hitting 60! Expect that again Tuesday. South-facing coastline will be in the 40s with winds off the cold ocean water. Temperatures will stay warm into Wednesday, but showers will come with it at times during late Tuesday night and through the day Wednesday.

RAINING INTO COLD

Heaviest rain showers will come ahead of the cold front Wednesday evening. Winds will be gusty from the south all day, but the strongest winds will come with the front in the evening. A shift to the west and northwest will usher in much colder air. Highs Thursday will only be in the 30s. Winds will gust over 50 mph, so damage and outages are possible.

Milder weather returns next weekend.

