My Chemical Romance announces ‘The Black Parade’ stadium tour with stop at Fenway Park

BOSTON — My Chemical Romance on Tuesday announced a new stadium tour with a stop at Boston’s Fenway Park.

The beloved rock band will perform their wildly popular “The Black Parade” album in its entirety at Fenway on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

The Black Parade, the band’s career-defining rock opera, was named on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” and cemented them as one of the most inventive musical groups of the 21st century.

When the album was released in 2006, it skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Top Rock Albums, fueled by the hit single, “Welcome To The Black Parade.”

The band will be performing the full album in only 10 cities across North America: Boston, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Arlington, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and Tampa Bay.

Special guest Idles will join My Chemical Romance in Boston for the show.

